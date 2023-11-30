Girl Horrified By Condition At Government Hospital, Netizens Divided In Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many Malaysians rely on government facilities such as hospitals in times of need. However, a recent Tweet by @anifaresailma showed the sad condition of a government hospital.

Her grandfather who is gravely ill was admitted to the hospital and she was heartbroken by the facilities provided.

According to her, her grandfather was entitled to get a first-class room as he was a government servant. However, he did not get the first-class room as the rooms were full.

im sorry but what is this hospital kerajaan?? this looks super dodgy and sad. my atuk tengah nazak and he use to be a government servant. he is entitled to get first class room but what did they say, “bilik penuh”. all his years as a kastam feels like nothing 💔do better msia pic.twitter.com/uMdE78DB7x — ⋆ ☽ ⋆ ˎ ✧· (@anifaresailema) November 29, 2023

She described the hospital as horrifying and said that even she felt sick.

i mean how is this okay?? i yang sihat pun rasa macam nak sakit because this place is so horrifying. don’t tell me because “bayar murah” bcs he worked as a goverment servant all his life. he and everyone else deserves better!!! @BuletinTV3 @astroawani @fahmi_fadzil @anwaribrahim pic.twitter.com/sOPSBpv8IL — ⋆ ☽ ⋆ ˎ ✧· (@anifaresailema) November 29, 2023

She urged the government to do better as all Malaysians deserve better facilities than this.

Many netizens who saw the tweet shared their opinions on the situation.

This is the thing that I question the most as Malaysian, went to kajang’s KK and the condition was awful! Siap kucing jatuh dari atap sampai berlobang ye. Dah 2023!?apa pembaharuan yg kerajaan bagi dari segi kemudahan dlm sector perubatan!???masing2 kereta dok bertukar tukar! — .ariasa. (@Ariokayyy) November 29, 2023

ramai dah tweet benda sama tapi still takda penambahbaikan. sama je. haih la — nab 🎧 (@thinkaboutwhe) November 29, 2023

Thats reality sis! Sekarang ni kerja gov pun kena ada insurance juga kalau nak selesa. Plus jangan pulak nak salahkan gov sekarang, pergi tanya gov yang 60 tahun lepas buat apa! — Encik Perasaan 🇲🇾 (@eeeooonnneee) November 29, 2023

Many Government Hospitals Have Improved

There were some who pointed out that not all government hospitals were in bad shape.

Netizen Richard Ker shared his experience of having a comfortable and pleasant stay at one of the government hospitals.

This doesn't reflect ALL government hospitals. I had a different experience.https://t.co/fj4rlegMZG — Richard Ker (@richardker) November 29, 2023

Another netizen also shared a similar experience where he was admitted thrice in a government hospital and was comfortable with the facilities there.

Sorry to hear this from you. Rasanya most of gov hospitals dah ada improvement and selesa.. Maybe belum sampai kat hospital ni lagi (I also dont know) … I was warded thrice last year and I memang selesa with the facilities. — Qween 👑 🇵🇸 (@qweennnnnnnnnnD) November 30, 2023

There were some who stated that there could be other reasons on why her grandfather did not receive the first class room.

Patients that in those rooms are probably infectious. We doctors placed them in those rooms rather than with other patients to isolate them. Sometimes entitlement can’t be entertain due to many circumstances. — The Irham Zin (@irhamzin1) November 29, 2023

I believe the first class room all occupied by covid patients sbb kes covid ni kan makin meningkat. I dulu nk beranak kena covid, berkampung kuarantin kt wad 1class sblum beranak sampai dah habis beranak almost 1week, ngan baby kuarantin kt hospital lain. Sbb wad dia jauh dr wad… — neylinaila je (@iamnalianailaje) November 29, 2023

Nevertheless, healthcare is essential for everyone and hospitals should be maintained properly so that patients receive the same kind of facilities no matter which room there are admitted to.

