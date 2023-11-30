TRP
Girl Horrified By Condition At Government Hospital, Netizens Divided In Debate
Girl Horrified By Condition At Government Hospital, Netizens Divided In Debate

She was not happy with the facilities when her grandfather was admitted.

by
November 30, 2023

Many Malaysians rely on government facilities such as hospitals in times of need. However, a recent Tweet by @anifaresailma showed the sad condition of a government hospital.

Her grandfather who is gravely ill was admitted to the hospital and she was heartbroken by the facilities provided.

According to her, her grandfather was entitled to get a first-class room as he was a government servant. However, he did not get the first-class room as the rooms were full.

She described the hospital as horrifying and said that even she felt sick.

She urged the government to do better as all Malaysians deserve better facilities than this.

Many netizens who saw the tweet shared their opinions on the situation.

Many Government Hospitals Have Improved

There were some who pointed out that not all government hospitals were in bad shape.

Netizen Richard Ker shared his experience of having a comfortable and pleasant stay at one of the government hospitals.

Another netizen also shared a similar experience where he was admitted thrice in a government hospital and was comfortable with the facilities there.

There were some who stated that there could be other reasons on why her grandfather did not receive the first class room.

Nevertheless, healthcare is essential for everyone and hospitals should be maintained properly so that patients receive the same kind of facilities no matter which room there are admitted to.

