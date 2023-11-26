Nepalese Man In Kedah Holds 3YO Girl With Knife In Desperation For Money For Food

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A three-year-old girl was almost kidnapped by a 26-year-old Nepalese man in Taman Seri Jeniang, Gurun, today (26 November).

The girl was on the motorcycle with her father when they stopped by the roadside to pick up a roti canai order.

His father momentarily left the motorcycle to pick up the order when the Nepalese man grabbed hold of the girl and pointed a knife at her neck.

According to the New Straits Times, the suspect spoke in a foreign language, seemingly asking the girl’s father for money to eat.

The girl’s father tried to calm the suspect down and persuade him to let go of his daughter.

When the suspect was distracted, members of the public pulled him from the back and successfully rescued the young victim. The victim was then sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for further treatment.

Kuala Muda police chief Zaidy Che Hassan said the suspect has been detained. They also seized his employee card and the knife.

Police said the suspect’s employer filed a report on 8 November, stating the suspect fled. The suspect arrived a month ago to work at a factory owned by Kilang Jimat Jaya Sdn Bhd in Sungai Lalang.

The suspect is said to have fled from his employer due to work-related stress. An initial inquiry regarding his motive to grab the girl was allegedly due to extreme stress and hunger. The suspect had gone several days without food.

