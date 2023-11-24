11YO From Terengganu Makes Podium At FIM MiniGP World Series Finals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Qabil Irfan Azlan, an 11-year-old from Kuala Terengganu made history when he won the FIM MiniGP World Series Finals in Valencia yesterday.

Qabil competed in the 160-cc class and dominated it.

He emerged as the overall winner of the series that brings together the top MiniGP riders from all over the world after winning the first, second, and super final races to earn a perfect score of 100 points.

He defeated Spanish rider Enzo Zaragoza, who came in third with 65 points, and Japanese rider Kotaro Togashi, who came in second with 76 points.

Sharing the success was Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh.

Qabil showed incredible talent and skill in his racing. This can be seen in the timing that he achieved in all three races, which was 14 laps in the first two races and 19 laps in the super final race.

All three races took place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

Qabil timed 10 minutes, 24.656 seconds, while in race two, he timed 10 minutes, 26.086 seconds. In the final race, he timed 14 minutes, 8.764 seconds.

Following the final race, a beaming Qabil was wrapped in a Jalur Gemilang.

“I am grateful to become the champion at the world finals. The whole week has been challenging for me from the first practice right to the races, but I managed to overcome the challenges,” Qabil said.

He also expressed his gratitude to his parents and his racing team, ZK Racing, as reported by NST.

FIM MiniGP World Series

The FIM MiniGP World Series, launched in 2021, is the first step on the road to MotoGP. It comprises three types of competition: the FIM MiniGP National Cup, the FIM MiniGP Regional Cup, and the FIM MiniGP Continental Cup.

The series has two classes: the 160-cc class and the 190-cc class. Riders are aged between 10 and 14 for the 160cc class and between 12 and 16 for the 190cc class.

Each of the series contains a minimum of five events with 10 races.

The top riders from each series compete in the FIM MiniGP World Final in Valencia, ahead of the MotoGP season finale.

This series offers opportunities for riders to advance their careers and move up in the MotoGP series.

