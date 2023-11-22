Israel Announces 4-Day Ceasefire, Conditional on Release of 50 Detainees by Hamas

The conflict between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian population has led to a mounting death toll, with 14,100 lives lost, including women and children, as of 22 November.

Despite UN directives urging a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously rejected such calls.

4-Day Ceasefire Contingent on Gaza Detainee Release

In a recent development, the Israeli government announced a signed agreement for a four-day ceasefire, provided that Hamas militants release 50 detainees, prioritizing women and children, currently held in Gaza.

In return, 150 Palestinians imprisoned under the Zionist regime will be released, starting with the elderly population.

The Israeli government spokesperson highlighted that the agreement includes a provision to extend the ceasefire by one day for every additional 10 detainees released.

Authorities in Gaza note that this agreement marks the first ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict since 7 October.

Destruction Impact on Gaza Residents

The conflict has displaced about two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, with many losing their homes due to the destruction of buildings.

Temporary Halt to Air Traffic

During the four-day period, air traffic will be suspended for six hours, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hamas welcomes the ceasefire, confirming the release of 50 Israeli women and children detained. Additionally, Hamas states that Israel will cease all military operations and permit the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and oil into Gaza.