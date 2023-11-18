Agus Denies Sexual Conversation, Claims Plot By “Mr H” To Bring Him Down

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff has denied having a sexually suggestive conversation with an assistant officer in J-KOM, Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani as shown in the viral video.

Agua said the video was fake and had been edited by irresponsible individuals to tarnish his reputation.

Agus held a press conference with Wahab on Friday night, 17 November, and reiterated that the original video call was a normal conversation between them.

Screenshot from the allegedly fake video.

A plot by Mr H to tarnish their credibility

Agua claimed that the edited video was done by an individual known as Mr H, a high-ranking individual in J-KOM.

Agus said the clip was real, but the audio had been edited before being shared publicly.

He said he saw the video after a politician showed him the clip but he decided not to take action then.

I didn’t want to drag the matter. I didn’t expect after taking this simple action, this happened. The plan to resign is another matter. I didn’t know the video would spread. Former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff

Wahab claimed he was made the black sheep

Wahab, who allegedly newly joined J-KOM, claimed he had been set up as the black sheep to trap Agus.

The 33-year-old man who is married with four children further claimed that he received instructions from Mr H.

The plot started after he allegedly met Mr H in the office and he was introduced to several other influential individuals in a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

During the meeting, I was told Dr Agus is allegedly involved in immoral activities. Mr H claimed he was tasked to clean up J-KOM from the inside and convinced me that he has the support from other influential figures who wanted to stop Dr Agus. Assistant officer in J-KOM, Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani

As a new officer, Wahab said he was eager to help and carry out his duties as an officer. He was tasked to record his conversation with Dr Agus as evidence to prove that Dr Agus was engaged in perverse activities and immoral behaviour.

However, Wahab said his video recording has no audio.

Previously, a viral video showed a man who resembles Agus in a sexually suggestive conversation with Wahab.

The 3-minute video was shared by Bersatu information committee member, Badrul Hisham Shaharin, more popularly known as Chegubard on his Facebook and TikTok.

