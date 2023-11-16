Semenyih Roads First To Get Glow In The Dark Markings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Although the road infrastructure in Malaysia has developed a lot over the past decades, there are still many roads, mainly in rural areas, that are dangerous to navigate at night.

Thus, the government, through the implementation of the MYJalan campaign, has painted the lines along the roads around Semenyih, Selangor, with a paint that glows in the dark. The paint can be said to have the same characteristics as neon paint.

The Minister of Public Works, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, stated that the use of the glow-in-the-dark paint is a pilot project of the Public Works Department (JKR) of the Hulu Langat District.

This project is being done at the junction of Jalan Sungai Lalang (B19) and Jalan Sungai Tekali (B16).

“Initiatives like this have been found to be suitable for dark areas where there are no streetlights, have durability for 10 hours in the dark, and can still give a good ‘glow’ effect in rainy weather,” he said.

However, he said that the government is still researching the programme’s overall efficacy, including the hefty implementation costs at the moment.

Nanta also had the chance to visit the site of this “glow in the dark” route. This can be seen from his post on his Facebook page.

“Tonight, the Ministry of Public Works and also JKR, together with the Hulu Langat Member of Parliament, came to visit the place that is said to be a pilot project, where this road line uses new technology, which is to use paint that lights up more at night than what is normally used,” he was quoted as saying by RTM.

