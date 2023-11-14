Landslide At MBSJ Carpark Damages 7 Vehicles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While many people were enjoying the Deepavali festival and the long weekend that came with it, many also suffered from flash floods, fallen trees, and a landslide.

Yesterday, in a landslide that happened at a Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) car park in Bandar Puchong Utama 6, six vans and a lorry were damaged.

The incident that happened at 6.46 pm was due to heavy downpour, according to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, as reported by Bernama.

According to him, nine firefighters from the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the site to keep an eye on things and make sure everyone was okay. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Later that day, the Mayor of Subang Jaya Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim went to inspect the location of the monsoon drain that collapsed on Jalan BPU 6, Bandar Bukit Puchong, Puchong.

The collapsed monsoon drain structure is estimated to be 2 metres high.

Immediate action to clean and repair the drain was ordered by the mayor.

Not only that, according to a Facebook post by MBSJ, due to the heavy rain and strong winds, the MBSJ Disaster Operations Room received many phone calls about fallen trees.

These fallen trees have damaged a few vehicles and infrastructure while also causing traffic jams.

There were a total of six places where there were incidents of fallen trees:

Kg Lembah Kinrara Batu 8, Jalan Puchong

Jalan PUJ 2/17, Seri Kembangan

Jalan Tasik Prima 3/1, Taman Tasik Prima Puchong

Taman Lake Edge, Puchong

No 45 Jalan PUJ 2/17, Seri Kembangan

Jalan Puchong Utama, PU 12/1 Puchong

Furthermore, as stated above, a few places also suffered from flash floods: Puchong Batu 14, Kg Bunga Melor, Kg Tengah, Kg Kuala Sg Baru, Sunway Lagoon Perdana.

The MBSJ PANTAS Team was called upon to begin rehabilitation works in the affected areas as soon as the complaint was received.

