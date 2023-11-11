[Watch] Wriggly Maggots Found In Sabah University Water Tank

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video uploaded by TikTok user Kurimasakuti (@kurimasakuti) showed a water tank in a local university infested with live, wriggling maggots.

Kurimasakuti claimed that students in the university suffered water shortages for days.

The students were allegedly provided water in a separate tank and used it for a few days before realizing it was filled with maggots.

The user further claimed that the maggots came from a rotting monkey carcass in the tank.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) confirmed in a statement that the water tank is at the university’s Tun Pengiran Ahmad Raffae Residential College.

UMS explained that the affected tank sourced water through a tube well system and did not affect the main water source channelled from the State Water Department that was used daily by students.

Following the investigation, the university has instructed the maintenance contractor to empty the tank.

The maintenance contractor has also been asked to constantly monitor the facilities in the university to prevent health and safety risks.

UMS said it would continue monitoring students’ well-being, including making sure their learning isn’t affected at KKTPAR.

