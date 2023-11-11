Acacia Diana Case: Stalker Granted RM20k Bail

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The man who stalked local photographer Acacia Diana for 8 years is the first individual to be charged under the new anti-stalking law (Section 507A of the Penal Code for stalking).

Lawyer Jason Wee said that magistrate Sasha Diana granted Mohamad Safiq Rosli RM20,000 bail with three sureties at the Shah Alam magistrate’s court on 9 November.

The accused was also asked to surrender his international passport to the court and report to the nearest police station every two days.

Safiq is also instructed to strictly obey the interim protection order that was granted to the victim on 10 August.

The interim protection order prevents Safiq from going anywhere near the victim or anyone related to or associated with the victim, including any form of communication with the victim until the case ends.

However, Wee is not in the position to confirm whether Safiq has posted bail. The magistrate fixed the case mention date for 15 December.

What happened to Acacia Diana?

Safiq Rosli stalked and sexually harassed a woman named Acacia Diana since 2016 by allegedly sending lewd content of himself and appearing outside her home.

The eight-year ordeal was revealed after Acacia took the matter online to seek for support and help.

The 37-year-old man also allegedly created more than 30 social media accounts over the years to harass her. The situation grew tense when he followed her to the United Kingdom where she pursued further studies abroad.

He was apprehended by the police in London and slapped with harassment-related charges, but managed to flee the UK, did not appear in court, and returned to Malaysia.

READ MORE: Acacia Diana Case Update: Stalker Ordered A Psychiatric Evaluation & Court Gives Acacia Protection Order

Throughout the ordeal, Acacia had filed three police reports in 2018, 2022, and the third on 16 July 2023.

She had to lodge a third report in Malaysia on 16 July so that her case could be heard under the new anti-stalking law.

Safiq was charged in court on 10 August 2023 under Section 507A of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum 3-year jail sentence, a fine, or both upon conviction.

On the day of the charge, Safiq was denied bail and sent for a month-long psychiatric evaluation at Hospital Bahagia in Perak.

In the evaluation report, the psychiatrist confirmed that Safiq suffered from schizophrenia at the time of the offence. The report also stated that he was fit to stand trial.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.