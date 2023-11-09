Sad Day For Syed Saddiq As High Court Returns Guilty Verdict

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Muar member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has been found guilty of corruption.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court returned a guilty verdict on all four charges concerning criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

10.12am



Muar MP and Muda president @SyedSaddiq has been found guilty of corruption.



KL High Court judge Datuk Azhar Abdul found him guilty of criminal breach of trust (CBT), funds misappropriation and money laundering today. pic.twitter.com/PBXKMt5Ppi — Scoop (@Scoopdotmy) November 9, 2023

The president of Muda, was charged with abetting Armada Bersatu’s former assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim, in committing CBT of RM1 million at CIMB Bank Bhd, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 in Kuala Lumpur on 6 March, 2020.

With him being the head of Armada Bersatu at the time, he was entrusted with control of the youth wing’s funds.

READ MORE: ‘We Are Not Scared’, Says Syed Saddiq After Court Orders Him To Enter Defence

He also faced one count of misusing RM120,000 from Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise’s bank accounts and two counts of money laundering involving two transactions of RM50,000 each.

He was present in court today accompanied by his parents Syed Abdul Rahman Abdullah and Shariffah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz.

Last night, Syed Saddiq took to Twitter ahead of today’s big day in court.

He asked for prayers, saying that he wants to clear his name in the court of law.

“My fate now lies in the hands of Allah SWT and the courts. Insya-Allah the truth will win,” he posted.

Esok keputusan Mahkamah saya.



Tolong doakan.



Dari tahun 2020, saya & keluarga disiasat.



Bermula dengan cubaan sogokan & diakhiri dengan ugutan.



Hanya untuk beli maruah saya dan menggadaikan Prinsip.



Lagi ditekan, lagi saya lawan.



Disiasat SPRM, PDRM, LHDN & RoS.



Saya tidak… pic.twitter.com/5DhCi5qh8T — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) November 8, 2023

In an immediate reaction to the verdict, MUDA said they stood firm with their president.

“Syed Saddiq has always given his cooperation throughout the legal process. MUDA will continue to walk tall, with Syed Saddiq,” the party said.

MUDA TEGUH BERSAMA SYED SADDIQ



"Telah dipersetujui bahawa tiada wang yang digunakan oleh Saddiq."



"Tiada dalam perlembagaan (parti) menyebut bahawa Saddiq perlu kelulusan."



Syed Saddiq menunjukkan iltizam dalam menghadapi proses perundangan dan tidak pernah tangguh,… pic.twitter.com/Z86c1sG1LC — Parti MUDA (@partimuda) November 9, 2023

Sentencing

According to Scoop, Syed Saddiq has been sentenced to a total of nine-year jail term, a RM10 million fine and two strokes of the rotan.

For the CBT charge, he was sentenced to 3 years’ jail and one whipping.

For misappropriation of funds, the sentence is two years in jail and one whipping.

For the two counts of money laundering, he will serve two years in jail and a fine of RM5 million for each count.

Failure to pay the RM10 million fine will result in another two years in jail.

With the jail terms for money laundering to run concurrently, he will only serve seven years.

What happens now?

Syed Saddiq will not be heading straight to jail as the High Court allowed a stay of execution of all the sentences pending appeal.

His lawyer Gobind Singh Deo said they will file an appeal today, as reported by the Malay Mail.

As for Syed Saddiq’s status as MP, he remains the representative for Muar until the appeal process is exhausted.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.