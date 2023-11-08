Japanese Teaching Partners’ Suits And Batik Photos Showcase Beauty Of Malaysian Culture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is a country that is filled with beautiful and interesting cultures. The beauty of it is that many foreigners who come here also tend to adapt to the Malaysian culture.

This can be seen when the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko, shared a photo of the ninth batch of Nihongo Partners who came to assist local Japanese teachers as part of a seven-month program.

The beauty of the picture is that the Nihongo Partners were wearing batik shirts, baju kurung and kebaya.

It is interesting to note that a group photo taken when they first arrived saw them dressed in suits.

Before leaving, it was evident through their choice of wardrobe that they had very well adapted to our Malaysian culture.

The objective of the Nihongo Partners was to assist local teachers with the Japanese language in nine schools across nine states in the country.

According to Takahashi, the states include Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, and Terengganu.

After spending 7 months in 🇲🇾 9th batch of Nihongo Partners came to bid farewell to me. Thank you for your work. I also thank teachers and students who spent time together. Pls go back safely to 🇯🇵 with good memories. Pls promote 🇲🇾 to your friends in 🇯🇵! お疲れ様でした🙏 https://t.co/29CwUirQD7 pic.twitter.com/xA3AxgmEkH — TAKAHASHI Katsuhiko (@Amb_Takahashi) November 8, 2023

Nihongo Partners

According to Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur, under this plan, Japanese nationals are sent as Nihongo Partners mostly to Asian secondary schools to assist the Japanese language instructors and students there.

In addition to aiding local Japanese language instructors in their academic endeavours, Nihongo Partners’ mission is to disseminate the allure of Japanese language and culture via their learning resources and extracurricular cultural events.

Moreover, it’s a chance for Nihongo Partners to gain knowledge about their designated nation via interactions with locals, educators, and students.

The purpose of this campaign is to increase communication and understanding between Japan and Asia.

