Perak Boarding School Accused Of Siding With Bullies Over Injured Victim

Bullying in schools is still happening and the perpetrators often get away scot-free due to their social class.

Recently, a student in an all-boys boarding school in Perak was allegedly bullied and there have been allegations of a cover-up by the school. The incident was shared by the student’s sister, Amira, online to help her brother seek justice.

The family received a call from the school warden requesting permission to send the boy to the hospital by ambulance on 24 September around 3am.

While en route, they were called by the doctor, who told them the victim had sustained serious injuries and had to be transferred to Taiping Hospital immediately.

When they reached the hospital, he refused to tell the doctor and the family what happened to cause such injuries. He only told them he fell and slipped in the toilet, but the doctor wasn’t buying the excuse.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the doctor urged the school to make a police report. The school did not. Eventually, the hospital lodged the police report instead.

Kuala Kangsar police chief Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob confirmed the case and said it will be investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The truth comes out

The family soon found out what happened. Amira’s brother was a Form 4 student in the school. Around 12.20 am on the same day, he and his batch mates were called by some of their Form 5 seniors to gather in a room.

During the commotion, Amira’s brother, who stood at the front, was rugby-tackled by one of the seniors.

The senior’s shoulder blade made an impact on Amira’s brother’s private parts, and it sent him falling to the ground.

Instead of helping, the group of seniors, some of whom held ranks such as prefects and house captains, continued hitting and kicking him until he stopped moving.

Amira’s brother was carried to the dorm where he was met by the warden. He was then carried to the ambulance.

Meeting with school, SBP officer, police and victim’s family

The next day (25 September), a meeting with the school’s headmaster, school administrators, Fully Residential School (SBP) officer, the police and the victim’s family took place.

Initially, the headmaster, the SBP officer, and the police seemed to agree that action must be taken against the bullies.

The SBP officer allegedly brought up the “You touch, you go” policy while the police read out the relevant sections in the Penal Code.

However, on 6 October, things seemed to take a turn during a meeting with the families of the bullies. It’s said the bullies come from prominent families.

The families pleaded not to have their sons expelled, but they agreed to a fair punishment “if their sons were the victims.”

Three days later, the families agreed to:

A written Aku Janji to promise good behaviour

A public apology

Community service work

Maximum 2-week suspension, at minimum a week

Counselling

Monetary compensation

Stripping of ranks (house captains, prefects etc)

A warden’s report

The victim’s family was informed by the headmaster that the punishment would be carried out at a later date than promised.

This was because the families of the bullies have hired a lawyer and the lawyer requested a postponement.

During this whole time, the victims and the bullies continued going to school and classes together.

Amira claimed there were no news and no contact from the school even after two weeks later.

The bullies escape scot-free

On 20 October, the headmaster informed them that the punishment for the bullies for causing grievous hurt were 2 to 3 strokes of rotan in a closed setting and community service.

Amira’s family was clearly disappointed and frustrated because the bullies were not suspended or expelled from the school or stripped of their ranks.

We are serious in fostering harmony until the perpetrators are willing to take him (Amira’s brother) as their step sibling. The school headmaster told Amira’s family

Amira said the family is afraid for his brother’s safety in school since the bullies are still there and asked the public for help.

Netizens were appalled by what transpired and urged Amira’s family to seek legal counsel.

Some also believe that the headmaster and bullies should be expelled and called for the Parent-Teacher Association to be reshuffled.

