TMJ Says Khairy Has Leadership Potential

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim revealed that Khairy Jamaluddin was appointed as Johor youth adviser and into the JDTC FC board of directors because he believes in Khairy’s potential.

Tunku Ismail made the appointment so that Khairy stays relevant on any platform with the people. It was also a show of protest against UMNO’s decision to sack Khairy.

We need good people to lead the country, especially in times like these. It’s part of my support. Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim

Tunku Ismail added that his bond with Khairy stemmed from their shared military background.

The Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT). Image: TRP File

My principles, if you’re friends with me, I will not leave you behind. If you’re friends with me and you’re in trouble, I will be with you. That’s my attitude. In any situation, whether it’s good or bad, you’re still my friend and that’s my way. Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim

Recently, Tunku Ismail expressed hope that Khairy and Shahril Hamdan would return to UMNO on the latest episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast.

Khairy and Shahril hosted the podcast. The former was sacked from UMNO while the latter was slapped with a six-year suspension.

Tunku Ismail added that the future generation of politicians in Malaysia should be judged based on their qualifications and pragmatism.

The crown prince also pointed out that ‘old timers’ who held their positions for too long may not have relevant views of what’s going on in the country today.

Khairy was sacked from the party after UMNO held its Supreme Council meeting in January 2023. It was allegedly due to his aspirations to “clean up” the party and his speech during the 15th general election (GE15) campaign trail.

Tunku Ismail, the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), then offered Khairy to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the football club and Johor youth adviser.

According to the New Straits Times, Tunku Ismail confirmed that Khairy was appointed Johor youth adviser and into the football club’s board of directors in February 2023.

