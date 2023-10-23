Woman In China Dabbles In 100 Occupations After Feeling Unfulfilled With Corporate Job

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to picking an occupation, there are a lot of factors that come into consideration. From money to one’s passion, settling down on a job requires a great deal of research and evaluation.

But would you take up the opportunity to dabble in various occupations if you were given the chance? Well, one woman in China was up for this. Chizao, who documented her experience on Douyin, took up the challenge upon quitting her corporate job.

Douyin

According to her clip, she had been working in a media company. But after a while of doing so, she felt uninspired as her work became repetitive. This made her less curious about the world.

So, she then began applying to various companies based on her interests. She was, however, rejected upon companies learning about her one day, one profession rule. But eventually, she landed her first gig as an assistant in a pet shop.

Douyin

Given that she is a pet owner herself, she assumed the job was going to be simple but she soon found it exhausting. This is because she was required to walk five dogs at a time and shower a shibu inu dog.

“By the time I finished all my tasks, it was already 9pm. My back was killing me by the end of the day,” she narrated in the video.

Douyin

She then followed it up with the experience of working as an opera singer, a pig farmer, as a nanny, a waist drum dancer, and as a beauty counter assistant in a store. To date, she has indeed explored 30 jobs.

But the most difficult one she had was certainly her time as a firefighter. She found it difficult to keep up with the physical demands which included waking up at 5am, training at 6.30am with a 3km run, and even carrying fire hose pipes that weighed over 40kg.

Douyin

In return, this made her consider giving up halfway through the day. But she quickly got the courage to complete the drills, explaining, “I knew that in a real emergency, no real firefighter would give up.”

Appreciates the struggles

Now that she has dabbled in over 30 professions, Chizao has developed a huge respect for each of the professions she has tried. She understands the hardships in the various jobs and sees the beauty in each of them.

It has also helped broaden up her perspectives on things. As such, she hopes her 6 million followers on social media will be inspired by her experience throughout this whole journey.

Douyin

Judging from the comments section, it is fair to say that she succeeded in doing so. Many users have thanked her for inspiring them to take action in pursuing their professional goals.

Whether it be to leave their current company or to remain at their positions, they have been inspired by her various experiences.

Nonetheless, Chizao still very much remains clueless in terms of her next career move. But she believes she will discover it in a matter of time.

But what are your thoughts on this? Do you think it was right of her to quit her job? Or do you agree in her exploring the various professional options?

