The Mystery Of Two Skeletons Found On Building Rooftop In Sitiawan

Yesterday morning (16 October), two skeletons believed to be human remains were found on the rooftop of a building next to a bank in Jalan Kelab, Sitiawan.

The police were alerted about the discovery after a woman lodged a report at 10.20am. She found pieces of what resembled human bones in the area.

The skeletal finds led police to believe those were the remains of murder victims but the gender and identity were unknown.

Manjung police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said police found two red plastic bags that contained a skull each, pieces of stained white shirt, a blue pillow case, and a knife with a black plastic tip.

They also found a Perak flag in tatters, several pieces of black cellophane tape, and pieces of cloth with colourful patterns.

The skeletal remains have been sent for autopsy at the forensic unit of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Anyone with information should get in touch with the Senior Investigating Officer of the Criminal Investigation Division, Manjung district police headquarters, ASP Azalan Ab Karim at 019-392 7837 to assist with investigations.

