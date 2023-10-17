Another Feather In Her Cap: Michelle Yeoh Makes Olympic Committee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Michelle Yeoh, the first ever Asian woman to win an Oscar, has been elected as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member during the 141st IOC session in India.

On the last day of the session which is held in Mumbai, eight new members were elected, including Yeoh. She received 67 votes.

The other members who were elected together with Yeoh are Cecilia Tait, a former Olympian and politician from Peru, Yael Arad, Israel’s first Olympic medalist, German sports entrepreneur Michael Mronz, and Hungarian businessman and sports administrator Balazs Furjes.

The IOC executive board had earlier suggested each of the five as a separate member in September, as reported by NST.

The 61-year-old actress from Ipoh is known around the world for her prowess in acting. Her most recent achievement was winning an Academy Award for Best Actress for the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

However, many may not know that Yeoh was an athlete before. According to a document from the Olympics, she was a former Malaysian Junior Squash champion.

She was also involved in other sports such as track and field, swimming, diving, tennis and golf. Yeoh is also the Patron of the Kinta Swimming Club in Ipoh, her hometown.

Before the voting took place, Yeoh was introduced as a Malaysian junior squash champion by Britain’s Princess Anne.

“Sadly, her other different skills took her away from her sporting life but a very fulfilled career and a lot of interest in sports throughout that,” Princess Anne said.

IOC

The International Olympic Committee was founded during the first Olympic Congress in 1984. IOC is in charge of overseeing the Olympic Games and leading the Olympic Movement.

According to the Olympic’s official website, it serves as a catalyst for cooperation among all parties involved in the Olympic movement, including athletes, National Olympic Committees, International Federations, Organising Committees for the Olympic Games, Worldwide Olympic Partners, and Olympic broadcast partners.

Additionally, it works with both public and private agencies, such as the UN and other international groups.

