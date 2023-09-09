Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Nominated To Be International Olympic Committee Member

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Friday (8 September), Oscar-winning Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh was nominated to join the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Yeoh, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress this year for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, is among the eight potential new members who are likely to be approved at a meeting next month in Mumbai, India.

Formerly a Malaysian junior squash champion, Yeoh also has ties to the United Nations. She represented Malaysia twice at its General Assembly and as a goodwill ambassador for the UN development programme.

Her other ties to the sports industry are through her husband, Jean Todt, the former boss of the Ferrari team in Formula One racing and the ex-president of the motorsports governing body, FIA.

Michelle Yeoh. Image: TRP File

The other four proposed individual members by the IOC Executive Board are:

Israel’s first Olympic medallist, Yael Arad

Hungarian businessman and sports administrator, Balasz Furjes

Former Olympic medallist and politician from Peru, Cecilia Roxana Tait Villacorta

German sports entrepreneur, Michael Mronz

Sweden’s Petra Soerling, head of the International Table Tennis Federation, and South Korean Kim Jae-youl, President of the International Skating Union, are up for election linked to their function as international federation heads.

Mehrez Boussayene, President of the Tunisian Olympic Committee, is also up for election as an ex-officio member.

IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement that these candidates were chosen based on their experience and diverse expertise in different walks of life. They were also chosen for their love of sport, their strong belief in the Olympic values, and what the IOC stands for.

According to SCMP, the IOC currently has 99 invited members, including a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry.

The main role of the IOC is to confirm hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were preselected by the IOC administration and executive board.

