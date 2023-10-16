Wisma Putra Seeks Clarification Over Malaysians Being Denied Entry In South Korea

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A few days ago, a Malaysian woman Hazwani Amira shared that she was denied entry into South Korea by the Korean airport immigration officials when she could not provide her old passport.

Wisma Putra is now seeking clarification from the South Korean authorities after several Malaysians were also denied entry into the country.

A source from Wisma Putra confirmed that a meeting with the affected individuals had taken place and it’s now obtaining further information from the authorities.

Hazwani shared her experience on TikTok when she was forced to fly back to Malaysia when she was turned away in South Korea.

She said she had prepared all the necessary travel documents such as her itinerary, the Korean Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA), and the details for her flight and hotel reservations. She recently renewed her passport but left the old passport at home.

She didn’t expect her old passport to be the one official document to hold her back from her trip.

Hazwani contacted the Malaysian Embassy for assistance but to no avail as the immigration officers refused to entertain them and instructed her to fly home.

To be safe, it seems to be prudent to carry the old passport with you within the year of renewing your passport since immigration laws differ everywhere. Unfortunately, it’s also largely dependent on the immigration officer you meet.

