Perhilitan Criticised For Using Puppies As Live Bait To Trap Panthers In Negeri Sembilan

The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) managed to trap two panthers near a home at Kampung Ulu Beting in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

The first one was caught on 18 September, while the second panther was caught on 27 September.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Haji Aminuddin Harun wrote on Facebook that a third panther was trapped on 1 October.

It’s believed the panthers came from the permanent forest reserve (HSK) nearby.

After a check by Perhilitan vets, the “healthy” panthers were released far from human settlements. The panthers that require medical attention were treated at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai, Perak.

However, there have been criticisms of the way Perhilitan trapped the panthers because the department used puppies as live bait.

Perhilitan director-general Abdul Kadir Abu Hassan clarified that the puppies were not harmed in the operation and all SOPs were complied with.

Kadir explained that live goats were usually used as live bait to capture tigers and panthers, but this time it did not work.

Since there was an indication that the panther had attacked dogs before, Perhilitan decided to use the puppies for their barking and scent to lure the panther into the trap.

Kadir said puppies were used as the trap was unable to fit an adult dog. As soon as the panther was captured, the puppies were released.

This was possible because the trap has a different opening to allow the live bait, the puppies, to be extracted quickly.

The four families at Kampung Ulu Beting, who lost two dogs to the panthers, were relieved that the panthers were finally trapped after using the three puppies as bait. This was because the week-long attempts with previous methods proved unfruitful.

Criticisms of Perhilitan’s trapping method

Despite the puppies being unhurt, animal rights group Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar (SAFM) believed it was inhumane and a wrong thing to do.

SAFM president R Kalaivanan raised concerns that live puppies were used as bait. He said it would be more humane and ethical to use raw meat from chicken, goats, cows, or turkeys to bait the panthers.

Kalaivanan urged the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) to investigate the incident so a more ethical way could be used to trap wild animals without gambling on the lives of stray animals. This is so there are better solutions to protect the interests of all wildlife.

Meanwhile, another animal rights group Animal Care launched an appeal to Perhilitan and DVS to stop using puppies as live bait to trap wild animals. The organisation also called on others to write to Perhilitan and DVS to bolster the call.

