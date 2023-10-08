[Watch] Man Goes Missing After iPhone COD In Penang, Found Safe But “Traumatised”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 27-year-old man from Kuala Lumpur went missing on 3 October after travelling to Penang to deliver an iPhone via cash-on-delivery (COD).

Fortunately, a lorry driver somehow found and returned Muhammad Daniel Haikal to his family on 7 October.

His aunt, Eyraswan (@lameraheyra), broke the good news on her Instagram account. She thanked everyone for their help and support throughout the whole ordeal.

Although his face and body are in bad condition, at least he’s home safe with us now. Daniel’s aunt, Eyraswan.

She said the family has brought Daniel, who’s still traumatised, to the police station nearby to lodge a report.

What happened to Daniel in Penang?

Daniel travelled to Penang to deliver the iPhone to a customer. However, he did not return home to Kuala Lumpur since 3 October.

His aunt, Eyraswan, raised the alarm online and shared some of the details the family managed to collect regarding his whereabouts.

Daniel managed to call his fiancée through video call on Facebook and requested help.

In the video call, he was seen running while crying and trying to find a way to escape the area. His phone died before he could reveal his location in the video call.

His last known location recorded in the Facebook activity log was in George Town.

At the time, Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the police did not receive any report regarding the missing man.

A few days later, Daniel was somehow saved by a lorry driver and sent home to his family.

People, including his family members, expressed relief that Daniel was now safely at home.

Some shared similar scary encounters while making sales and delivery of items via COD.

