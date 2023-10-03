‘Whoosh’ Train With Speed Of 350 KM/H Launched In Indonesia 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to high-speed trains, many often think of Japan since the country is known for its transportation.

But Indonesia proved that they too are experts as they recently launched a high-speed rail that cost over US$7.3 billion (RM34.4 billion).

As reported by Reuters, the high-speed train will connect Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to Bandung by shortening the time from three hours to just 45 minutes compared to using a regular train.

Instagram

With a speed of 350 kilometers per hour and track length of 142 kilometers, it is one of the major infrastructure projects that is supported by China.

The high-speed train which is named ‘Whoosh’ indeed surpassed the speed of high-speed trains in Japan, the Shinkansen, which has a maximum speed of 320km/h.

Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, launched the opening yesterday. During the launch, he explained that the train’s name was inspired by the tagline ‘Time Saving, Optimal Operation, Reliable System’ and the sound of the vehicle itself.

Editor Malaysia

“Originally, the project was scheduled for completion in 2019 but has fallen far short of the original target date. The name of this vehicle is also inspired by the sound of high-speed trains,” said the Indonesian president.

This Whoosh high-speed train is also categorized as the first in Southeast Asia.

Train Ticket Prices Will Be Announced Later

The Senior Minister who oversees this project, Luhut Pandjaitan, explained that the travel for the trial period of the high-speed train is free and has been carried out since the second week of September.

Instagram

The period will also be extended and ticket prices will be announced in mid-October.

A public test of the high-speed rail journey was conducted by the authorities before its opening to the public.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.