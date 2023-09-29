Seven Bangladeshi ‘Monks’ Detained In Thailand While Heading To Malaysia 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were recently arrested in Thailand after disguising themselves as Buddhist monks. The men were caught in the southern province of Songkhla, Thailand, following an anonymous tip.

Reports from Thailand said the men had shaved their heads and worn monk robes to evade authorities. The group leader, known as Rupdah confessed to leading the group. They were apparently on their way to Malaysia.

As to how they arrived in Thailand, investigators revealed that they had entered through an unmarked route in Mae Sot District, Tak Province, from Myanmar.

They had initially come from Bangladesh. Their final destination was Malaysia, with a planned stopover in Narathiwat.

The giveaway

The factors that gave away their identities were that the men had regular clothes and lacked monk identification documents.

This suspicion was confirmed when their belongings were searched by the authorities, proving that they were not monks as they had claimed to be.

As such, they were charged with illegal entry into Thailand. Hence, they were brought to the Hatyai Police Station. This was done after the group renounced their false monkhood at Wat Khok Samankhun.

They are currently awaiting the legal actions that will result in their return to Bangladesh.

