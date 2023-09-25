Body Of Woman Found Half Buried In Sand At Melaka Beach

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The body of a woman in her 20s was found lying face down and half buried in the sand at Pantai Puteri, Tanjung Kling, in Melaka.

Members of the public stumbled upon the fully clothed body around 8am yesterday (24 September). Her identity is unknown so far and the body has been sent for post-mortem at Melaka Hospital Forensic Department.

Central Melaka police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the case is classified as sudden death. Preliminary investigations found no injuries or criminal elements on the deceased’s body.

The police are now trying to ascertain the deceased’s identity through fingerprints. They believe the deceased woman is in her 20s based on the BCG (Bacillus Calmette Guerin) injection scar on her left arm.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the police to help with investigations.

The police will issue a statement once there are developments in the case.

