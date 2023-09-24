Police Investigate Hidden Camera Claims In Kota Kinabalu Homestay As Alleged By China Couple

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The couple in China who found a hidden camera in a socket of their homestay room have lodged a police report and an investigation is underway.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah said the case will be investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code after receiving the report on 7 September at 5.27pm.

According to the statement, the police had carried out preliminary investigations at the site of the incident and confiscated several items. They are now working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters CID chief Khairul Shah Peri at 011-26691994.

Zaidi denied allegations that the complainants were asked to delete their social media post about the matter on Xiaohongshu.

On 22 September, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing condemned the act of hiding cameras. He lamented that it would ruin efforts to woo more tourists to the country.

He urged those running homestays and Airbnb to pay more attention to their staff’s activities and to conduct background checks.

Tiong also called on the Sabah state government and authorities to take action regarding the hidden camera incident as claimed by the tourist couple.

He emphasised that his ministry would continue to monitor all accommodation providers and ensure the necessary legal actions are taken against those responsible for such misconduct. This includes revoking licenses and imposing severe penalties.

The tiny camera was found hidden in the electric socket facing the bed. Image: ZhenMei Beauty/Xiaohongshu

What happened to the Chinese couple?

On 6 September, the couple checked into their RM400-per-night bed and breakfast room around 3am. The woman sensed something amiss and got her husband to check the room for hidden cameras.

They found a modified camera concealed in the socket opposite the bed. Since they had to spend the night in the room, her husband covered the camera using a piece of tissue paper and some other items.

They checked out of the room at dawn and found another place to stay for the duration of their trip.

The couple reported the incident and received a refund from the homestay before going public with their story on Xiaohongshu upon returning home.

