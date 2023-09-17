[Watch] Delivery Rider Wrecks Motorcycle After Failing To Pay 3-Year Debt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video showing a food delivery rider kicking and destroying a motorcycle on the ground outside a mall in Puchong has gone viral.

The man kept kicking the motorcycle that had fallen on its side until pieces of the bike came off.

Based on the video, the incident occurred at the parking spot reserved for delivery riders.

Serdang police chief Assistant Commissioner A. A. Anbalagan confirmed the incident took place around 3.10pm on 11 September.

Anbalagan said the man in the video failed to pay his debts for 34 months (nearly three years) and was unhappy that his motorcycle had to be confiscated.

The man allegedly kicked and destroyed his motorcycle before it was taken away by the repossession agent.

The agent made a report about the vehicle repossession on the same day at Brickfields police station.

Netizens sympathised with the man but understood why his motorcycle was taken away. However, they criticised his decision to wreck the vehicle in a fit of anger.

On the other hand, some netizens think an influencer or a kind samaritan would swoop in to save the day and give the man a motorcycle for free.

