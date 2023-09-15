Suspect In Alleged Pisang Goreng Murder Nabbed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The death of a Chinese pisang goreng (banana fritter) hawker in the hands of a hot-tempered customer in Taiping recently made headlines.

The incident took place at a hawker stall, near a 7-Eleven outlet in Pokok Asam, Taiping last Tuesday (12 September).

Taiping Police apprehended a construction worker who was said to have been involved in a fight the same day as the murder. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

(Credit: Sin Chew Daily)

According to Taiping District Police Chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid, the suspect tested positive for morphine and his remand has been granted for 7 days from 13 September to 19 September.

In addition to that, a forensic examination of the victim at the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh determined the cause of death to be coronary atherosclerosis with associated soft tissue injuries (heart disease with soft tissue injuries on the body).

The police call upon anyone with information regarding the criminal case to assist them in combating criminal incidents in the Taiping area.

The incident

As reported by Sin Chew Daily, on 12 September at about 4 pm, the suspect, riding a motorcycle, came to buy banana fritters at the stall. He touched the banana fritters with his hands and this led to a quarrel with the hawker that then escalated into a fight. The customer wrecked the stall before fleeing into a side alley.

After the hawker, identified as Ah Kun, chased him into an alley, he returned to his stall to clean up the mess. However, the ill-tempered customer returned a few moments after with a stick and struck him in the back of the head before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.

Ah Kun ran to the snack centre opposite his stall and fell to the ground. He later screamed and died at the scene shortly after. According to China Press, Ah Kun was supposedly about 50 – 60 years old and had a daughter.

(Credit: Sin Chew Daily, China Press)

