Biker Claims Injured By Nylon String While Riding Through SUKE

A biker who was traversing through the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) claimed to have encountered a nylon string near the Kampung Datuk Mufti intersection.

In a Twitter post, @mdzulhimi__ claimed that he rode through the possibly stretched-out nylon string which caught his neck and resulted in red markings.

@altimet salam YB. Kejadian semalam saya terjerut tali tangsi di leher di susur masuk highway SUKE (simpang Kg Dato Mufti)



Kejadian 740pm



Hati hati semua penunggang motosikal 🏍️ pic.twitter.com/JToxqQOGuC — Zull (@mdzulhilmi__) September 12, 2023

It was said to have happened at 7.40 pm on 11 September.

He shared several photos of the scene and the injuries on his neck while tagging Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad or Altimet.

He also advised other bikers to be careful.

The sharing led to some people voicing their concerns while one social media user claimed similar incidents had occurred before on the Federal Highway and the Shah Alam Highway (KESAS).

Meanwhile, Altimet replied saying he would escalate the matter to Prolintas who handles SUKE.

Prolintas replied to Altimet saying they were aware of what happened and would contact the complainant for further investigation.

