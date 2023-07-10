“Wrong Way” SUKE Biker Ordered To Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation Following Fatal Ducati Accident

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The man who gained notoriety for riding his motorcycle against traffic, allegedly causing the death of another biker on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) has been directed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top made the decision after the accused, Mudzyadaha Mohammad, pleaded not guilty in court this morning.

His lawyer Izleen Ismail made a request for psychiatric evaluation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mudzyadaha was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987, which carries a jail term of not less than five years and not exceeding 10 years, and a fine not less than RM20,000 to a maximum of RM50,000, upon conviction.

His lawyer emphasized that his client suffered from mental illness and was a person with disabilities who received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

At the time of the incident, the accused was not mentally sound, which led to the violation of riding against traffic. Therefore, I request the court’s permission for the accused to undergo a psychiatric evaluation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Lawyer Izleen Ismail

According to Kosmo, Deputy Public Prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran did not oppose the lawyer’s request, taking into account Mudzyadaha’s plea of not guilty and the request for a psychiatric evaluation.

However, the prosecution proposed a bail amount of RM15,000 and the surrender of Mudzyadaha’s passport to the court.

Additionally, the court imposed additional conditions, including mandatory monthly reporting to the nearest police station and the surrender of Mudzyadaha’s driving licence until the conclusion of the case.

A subsequent hearing has been scheduled for 10 August, during which the case will be reviewed, and the psychiatric report will be considered.

Mudzyadaha’s charges stem from allegations that he recklessly rode his motorcycle against the flow of traffic, ultimately leading to the death of Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azaddin, a 64-year-old motorcycle rider.

READ MORE: Cops Hunting For “Wrong Way” Biker After Death Of Ducati Rider On SUKE Highway

The incident occurred on 14 June at approximately 1.10 p.m when the Ducati rider died after skidding and falling off the SUKE Expressway while attempting to avoid another motorcyclist riding against traffic.

Ahmad Fadzil crashed through the left road barrier and fell off a height approximately 30 meters.

His Ducati motorcycle was found in the middle of the road, while his body was discovered lying behind the fence of the SMART Klang River Control Station.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.