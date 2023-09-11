Muda Leaves Unity Government, Is There Any Effect?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last night, Muda announced its decision to leave the Unity government. One of the factors driving the party to quit the Madani government is due to the dissatisfaction of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s DNAA verdict.

What does this mean for the Unity government? With Muda pulling out, the Unity government remains the majority in parliament but it is now one seat short of a two-thirds majority.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman withdrawing support for the Unity government means they now have 147 seats, one short of the 148 that is needed to make up two-thirds.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) had 148 after winning Pulai last Saturday. That put the party with exactly a two-thirds majority.

Syed Saddiq said in a statement that Muda will now act as a “third force” in the Opposition bloc and called out the government’s failure to combat corruption.

He said it wasn’t the first time he made a decision based on his principles, citing how he declined positions as minister and chairman in a government-linked company during the Sheraton Move in 2020.

Threatened? I fought back. I fought back because I want to build a Malaysia that has dignity and integrity. I will not and will never allow Malaysia to normalise corruption. I am a proud Malaysian who wants to see this blessed country become a developed country which upholds the rule of law and celebrates Malaysia’s diversity. Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

Despite withdrawing support for the government, Muda will still continue to support the efforts of institutional reform and issues concerning the people.

PN to protest Zahid’s DNAA verdict at Sogo

Another party with an issue with Zahid’s DNAA verdict is Perikatan Nasional (PN). PN intends to lead a protest regarding the matter in front of Sogo shopping mall at 2pm on Malaysia Day (16 September).

Zahid’s DNAA has opened our eyes and added to the frustration people have over our judicial system because his graft charges were carefully examined by important groups such as Bersih and the Bar Council. PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari

Based on this, PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the party feels compelled to take action and represent the youths and NGO leaders who want to save Malaysia from the corrupt.

He urged youth and NGO leaders who believed in integrity and corruption-free governance to attend the demonstration. He also encouraged supporters to wear white and bring their Jalur Gemilang as a sign of love for the country they wish to save.

Ahmad Fadhli had also extended the invitation to rival parties such as DAP, Muda, Umno and PKR Youth. He added that the party would apply for a permit from the police soon.

