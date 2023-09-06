Cops Believe Unsettled Debt Was Behind Wangsa Maju Gang Rape

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman was gang-raped by five men in her house in Wangsa Maju last week.

Cops immediately mounted a manhunt for all the suspects after the woman lodged a report.

One of the suspects was said to be the victim’s brother-in-law.

In an update, Wangsa Maju District Police Chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said that the victim’s 29-year-old brother-in-law owed one of the suspects money.

He was then suspected of allowing his friend to rape his sister-in-law as a way to settle his debt, as reported by Bulletin TV3.

Prior to the assault, the brother-in-law had allegedly warned the 26-year-old victim to leave the house door unlocked.

“The victim’s brother-in-law was arrested at 9.30 pm on Saturday in front of a restaurant at Jalan Rampai Niaga 5, Taman Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, and remanded for six days until 8 September,” said Ashari.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 375(b) of the Penal Code.

It was alleged that the victim woke up at around 3.30 am last Wednesday to find the suspect had taped her mouth shut and bound her wrists.

The culprit had allegedly recorded her ordeal.

Four suspects in the case are still at large.

The police have requested the public’s help if they have any information regarding the incident.

They can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Siti Fadzilah Ahmad Fisal at 017-6240252 or the Police Hotline 03-21159999 or any nearby police station.

