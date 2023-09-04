Makeup Removal Case Resolved, Edu Ministry Says Schools Can Set Own Rules For Activities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Education Ministry through the state education department (JPN) has carried out an investigation regarding the issue of a teacher removing a Standard Two student’s makeup.

The incident is believed to have taken place on 25 August in a school that was holding a traditional costume fashion show in conjunction with Merdeka Day celebrations.

The teacher removed the student’s makeup. Image: TRP File

In a response to Buletin TV3, the ministry said the issue has been amicably resolved between the school and the student’s parents.

The issue is believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding of the notice issued to parents regarding the fashion show.

The ministry also said schools have the right to determine their own rules for each school activity as long as it doesn’t go against the current rules.

In addition, the ministry released a letter of reminder about the list of activities allowed in schools for Merdeka Day and the school-level Hari Malaysia celebrations on 16 September.

Schools can plan and organize main activities and side activities such as waving the Jalur Gemilang, essay competitions, poetry reading, poster drawing and other relevant activities.

What happened previously?

The issue came to light when a student’s father shared the incident online because he felt the teacher’s actions were unwarranted.

The girl, identified as Ammara, was dressed in a lehenga and wore light makeup to complete the look.

She excitedly dressed up because there was a traditional costume fashion show in class for the Merdeka Day celebration.

However, the teacher at the school gate scolded Ammara in public and wiped away her makeup.

While Ammara was saddened by what transpired that day, her sorrows were quickly forgotten when her family went to watch the 66th Merdeka Day parade in Putrajaya.

The lucky girl managed to take a picture with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Agong was impressed with Ammara’s Merdeka-themed costume and stepped out of his car to exchange a few words with her and her family.

