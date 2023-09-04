Civil Servant Killed In Fight, Allegedly Over Love Affair

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (3 September), a civil servant, 51, died after being involved in a brawl with another man, 46, who accused him of having an affair with his wife.

As reported by NST, the fight broke out at an eatery on Jalan Lama Pasir Putih, Machang, just in front of the Machang Hospital at 11 a.m.

Kelantan state police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the victim suffered injuries in both eyes, a fractured left rib and serious facial bleeding while the suspect only sustained injuries to his hands.

No weapons were involved during the fight and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Machang Hospital to seek further treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Machang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Witnesses

Citing Harian Metro, a witness who saw the whole ordeal, Zahid Hasran, 28 said that the two were talking in a serious tone for 20 minutes before one started the fight.

Zahid, who works nearby, tried to stop the brawl but he couldn’t as both of them were being too aggressive. He warned them that he’d call the police but they did not listen to him.

Only when the police came that they finally stopped the brawl.

(Credit: Local Confessions / Twitter)

Another witness, Hasran Hassan, 53, said to Kosmo! that the fight lasted around 45 minutes.

He was shocked that no one tried to intervene, saying he immediately called the police when he saw that both of them were bleeding.

Motive

On the same day, the suspect came to the Machang district police headquarters to lodge a report and was arrested for further investigation.

Muhammad Zaki said that both the suspect and victim revealed no criminal records and the suspect was tested negative for drugs.

The motive was suspected to be over a love affair that the deceased had with his wife.

The suspect, working at a private company in Kuala Lumpur, suspected that the victim, a civil servant, was having an affair with his wife, leading to the motive for the incident.



The suspect’s wife works as a civil servant in the same department too with the deceased in Kuala Krai. Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, Kelantan State Police Chief

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

