Twitter Abuzz As LHDN Closed Last Friday – Did You Know They’re Not A Government Department?

A recent Twitter post shed some light into the differences between a government agency and a statutory body, a corporate body tasked to carry out certain works on behalf of the government.

April 15, 2024

Recently, a local man took to Twitter to air his grievances regarding the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) closing their office on Friday.

In the since-deleted tweet, he claimed LHDN is a government agency and said the public servants do not deserve their yearly bonus.

Netizens quickly put him in his place and told him that LHDN is not a government agency.

They explained that LHDN is a statutory body. A statutory body is a corporate body set up by parliamentary legislation authorised to enact certain legislation on behalf of the relevant country or state.

In addition, they pointed out that LHDN had publicly announced their operation hours during the Raya Aidilfitri week on its social media platforms.

What are the other statutory bodies in Malaysia?

The other statutory bodies in Malaysia include:

  1. Local authorities (PBT)
  2. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)
  3. Employee Provident Fund (EPF)
  4. Social Security Organisation (Perkeso)
  5. Securities Commission Malaysia
  6. Bursa Malaysia
  7. Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF)
  8. Energy Commission
  9. Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM)
  10. National Water Services Commission (SPAN)
  11. Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM)
  12. Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)
  13. Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM)
  14. MARA Junior Science College (MRSM)
  15. Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM)
  16. Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA)
  17. Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP)
  18. Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT)

The full list of statutory bodies in Malaysia can be viewed here.

