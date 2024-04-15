Twitter Abuzz As LHDN Closed Last Friday – Did You Know They’re Not A Government Department?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a local man took to Twitter to air his grievances regarding the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) closing their office on Friday.

In the since-deleted tweet, he claimed LHDN is a government agency and said the public servants do not deserve their yearly bonus.

Netizens quickly put him in his place and told him that LHDN is not a government agency.

They explained that LHDN is a statutory body. A statutory body is a corporate body set up by parliamentary legislation authorised to enact certain legislation on behalf of the relevant country or state.

In addition, they pointed out that LHDN had publicly announced their operation hours during the Raya Aidilfitri week on its social media platforms.

Adu bro, dah malu dah ni

1. LHDN bukan gov

2. LHDN dah bg notis tutup sampai ke akhbar dia bgtau

3. LHDN x dpt bonus gov bang HAHAHA — Koyak to you too🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@Iskandaralexa11) April 12, 2024

Dia dah umum waktu operasi tutup hari jumaat. Lagi satu LHDN badan berkanun ye, bukan kerajaan. Membaca amalan mulia. — KedaiOnline (@KedaiOnline3) April 12, 2024

What are the other statutory bodies in Malaysia?

The other statutory bodies in Malaysia include:

Local authorities (PBT) Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Employee Provident Fund (EPF) Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) Securities Commission Malaysia Bursa Malaysia Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) Energy Commission Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) National Water Services Commission (SPAN) Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP) Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT)

The full list of statutory bodies in Malaysia can be viewed here.

Senarai agensi bukan kerajaan tapi buat keje bagi pihak kerajaan:



PBT

BNM

EPF

SOCSO

LHDN

Suruhanjaya Sekuriti

Bursa Malaysia

HRDF

Suruhanjaya Tenaga

MAVCOM

SPAN

SPAD (dah bubar)



Sila tambah lagi nanti sy letak dalam thread. — Wolbach Chomusuke🇵🇸 (@ZackAvaricious) April 12, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.