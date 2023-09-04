Ahmad Zahid No Longer “Court Cluster” Politician, For Now

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is now free from the shackles of “court cluster” politicians.

The prosecution today applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in the deputy prime minister’s 47 charges of misappropriation of RM31 million of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer meanwhile applied for his client to be fully acquitted.

After deliberating, judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ruled in favour of the prosecution’s application.

“”In line with the provisions under Article 145 in the Federal Constitution and Section 254 in the Criminal Procedure Code, it is informed to this court that the prosecution wishes to stop proceedings on all charges against the accused, for the accused to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal,” deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar was quoted as saying.

A DNAA means an accused can be retried for the same charges in the future.

Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer Hisham Teh Poh Teik wanted the former to be freed completely of the charges, saying it was unfair to have the “sword of Damocles” hanging over his client’s head while the prosecution was unable to provide a set timeline on when the investigation of the case would be completed.

The Bagan Datuk MP faces 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to over RM31 million of Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges of over RM21.25 million in alleged bribes, as reported by Malay Mail.

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid on Instagram posted a photo which said “Allahuakbar” (God is great) after the verdict was announced.

