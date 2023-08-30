Businessman Who Brought Tahfiz Students To Kepci Concert Is Son Of Kelantan Philanthropist?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following the conclusion of a concert by KFC last Saturday night, social media went wild with a short clip showing a group of tahfiz (religious school) students attending the show.

The issue raised was that it was inappropriate for them to attend as the clip showed a performance by a female group known as COEX at the Kepci Music Festival in Stadium Malawati Shah Alam.

Many deemed COEX’s performance was considered “too much” for students from a tahfiz school.

The students were easily discernible in the crowd as they were wearing jubah (robe) and serban (headgear).

So what happened?

The clip started going viral on Monday.

As Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had attended the concert as well, some drew conclusions that the invitation was either government-related or the fault of KFC as the organisers.

Serious Malaysia madani?

Andrie Ung claims responsibility

Yesterday, an individual issued a statement to inform that the presence of the tahfiz students at the concert had nothing to do with the government or KFC.

Andrie Ung Han Xiang, who did not identify who he was, said in the statement that he was the individual responsible for bringing the students to the concert.

He said the children seen in the viral clip wearing a jubah were Rohingyans from a tahfiz school in TTDI Jaya.

They are children of Muslim Rohingya refugees and are almost non-conversant in Bahasa Malaysia. Our intention is just to give them some entertainment because Islam does not differentiate borders or illegal immigration status. Andrie Ung Han Xiang

He also remarked that since the concert saw the PM in attendance and also included a performance by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, they deduced that the concert can be attended by all Malaysians.

Andrie explained that he and his friends had raised donations to bring some 700 orphans from 22 welfare homes to attend the music festival, which included the kids from the TTDI Jaya tahfiz school.

He said their intention was sincere to bring the children for a day out as the festival had also included games for children such as bouncing castle.

Who is Andrie Ung?

Based on our checks, it is believed that Andrie is the son of well known Kelantan businessman and philanthropist Datuk Seri Sunny Ung.

The older Ung has been in the news many times over the years for his good deeds around the country.

In a 2015 article, Sunny and his two sons, one Andrie Ung Han Xian and Andron Ung Han Wenn had attended an event in Mydin Mall, Kubang Kerian, Kelantan.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Sunny had shared a the statement issued by Andrie in his Stories.

In a poster we found on Facebook allegedly belonging to Andrie, it was written on the invitation for the orphans to attend the concert that this was not organised by KFC and was a private sector effort.

