PAS President Summoned By Police Over Johor Speech, Mat Sabu Ready To “Expose Lies”

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is summoned by the police over the speech he made while campaigning in Johor.

In a Facebook post, Hadi’s political secretary, Syahir Sulaiman said the Marang MP was prepared to fully cooperate with Bukit Aman.

Syahir added that Hadi had given his statement to the police prior to this and had handed over his press secretary’s phone to help with the investigation. The phone was used to manage Hadi’s official Facebook account.

The police investigation stemmed from a report lodged against Hadi over a speech he made while he was on the campaign trail for the Simpang Jeram by-election.

So far, no details about the speech have been given. However, Hadi is said to be confident that the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will carry out the probe professionally.

Hadi has been investigated several times

It’s not the first time Hadi has been investigated over the remarks and speeches he had made.

He was investigated in July over remarks allegedly touching on the 3R issue (race, religion, and royalty).

His alleged remarks claimed that DAP was continuing the plan by British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who had forgotten their roots.

In March, he was investigated over his claim that Perikatan Nasional was attempting to topple the government.

Mat Sabu is ready to call out Hadi’s alleged lies

Yesterday, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu rubbished Hadi’s claim that some PAS members left the party to form Amanah because they fear losing the elections.

Hadi allegedly claimed that those who left were weak in spirit until they willingly forgot PAS’s fight.

Mat Sabu said it’s time for the people to know the truth, including the reason why PAS left the Pakatan Rakyat coalition before this.

Last night, the PAS president said they left Pakatan Rakyat because DAP was against hudud. I won’t answer this tonight, I will answer this the next night in Simpang Jeram, Muar. Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu

Mat Sabu said he would reveal all of the PAS president’s lies tonight in Simpang Jeram.

He called Hadi to stop lying to the people that Islam was under attack, mentioning how the party used misleading claims of the closure of religious and tahfiz schools to gain support in the recently concluded state elections.

