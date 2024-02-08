PAS President’s Tamil CNY Greeting Gets More “Love” From Twitter Users

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese New Year is just around the corner and greetings from politicians and public figures are slowly coming in.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is truly embracing the spirit of Malaysia’s racial diversity as he posted four different greetings in four languages.

On Twitter, the greetings were uploaded in individual posts and what caught our attention is the number of Retweets each post garnered.

His “Selamat Menyambut Tahun Baharu” post in Bahasa Melayu has six Retweets since it was put up at 4.46pm today.

Up next is the same greeting but in Chinese. This one only has 10 Retweets at the moment. The post in English meanwhile collected four Retweets.

Amassing over 400 Retweets, and counting however is his Chinese New Year wish in Tamil.

It also has over 60 replies with one Twitter user saying he was overdoing it.

Over do lah. Tak payah 4 languages. Org pun tau ini google translate lah — Tan Lean Hin (@t_lean_hin) February 8, 2024

Chinese New Year is typically celebrated by the Chinese community to welcome in a brand new year.

Abdul Hadi’s message talks about being in a multi-cultural society and the importance of understanding each other’s cultures.

This could probably be the reason why he decided to send his greetings in all four of the major languages in Malaysia.

