Only 45 Chinese Nationals Granted Malaysian Citizenship Up Until Today, Fahmi Says

The rumours claiming the unity government will grant Malaysian citizenship to 54,000 Chinese nationals are untrue, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi explained in a Facebook video that the figures referred to the total number of citizenship applications from Chinese nationals from the year 2017 to 2022.

He added that only 45 individuals from China have been granted Malaysian citizenship from 2017 until today.

These individuals only received Malaysian citizenship after meeting the conditions set in accordance with Part III of the Federal Constitution relating to Citizenship Rules 1964.

Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution rubbished claims that his ministry was in the process of granting Malaysian citizenship on a large scale, especially to Chinese nationals.

Saifuddin revealed that out of around 140,000 citizenship applications received, only 6.4% have been approved, with 9,000 successful cases.

He urged the public to be patient while the ministry actively addressed citizenship-related matters.

The ministry is also working to help locals in Sarawak and Sabah, with 940 applications approved through a collaboration with respective state governments.

