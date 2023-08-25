Former Minister Hamzah Confirms Bank Account Frozen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Opposition chief Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin confirmed that bank accounts belonging to him and his wife have been frozen by the authorities.

In a statement, he said he believed that it was done due to “pressure and involvement of high-ranking political leaders in the government” which then led to the press getting wind of it.

“The freeze which was then spread to the media is a desperate attempt by the Anwar Ibrahim leadership to pressure the leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN) who are gaining the rakyat’s trust.

“It is also a continuous dirty tactic that creates a bad perception against PN especially after a majority of the rakyat switched to this party when it won 146 of the 256 state seats (state elections) recently,” he said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Hamzah claimed that this was the same fate that befell former Prime Miniser Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This political persecution is the same as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s case, where the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers were used to create slander against the PN leadership but in the end, the KL High Court dismissed the four charges because they were flawed, baseless, unclear and not in line with the criminal procedure code. The judge had also declared that the prosecution was an abuse of the court process,” he said.

Earlier, Sinar Harian reported that bank accounts belonging to Hamzah and his close family members had been frozen by the Internal Revenue Board (LHDN).

A source told Sinar Harian that this was not shocking as it was reported before.

“This is not a surprise and Hamzah has been a political target,” the source said.

According to Berita Harian, the bank accounts were frozen since 23 August as part of investigations being conducted by the MACC against Hamzah concerning a corruption case involving RM15 million.

