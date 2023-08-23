Driver Who Caused Motorcyclist To Crash Faces 2 Days In Prison And RM6k Fine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A dashcam footage of an accident at Jalan Syed Putra near the Federal Highway two days ago shocked netizens.

The video shared by Facebook user Huey Tze Lai on her account showed a motorcyclist in an all-black attire showing a driver of a silver car hostile hand gestures while slowing down beside the car.

About 10 seconds later, the silver car sped forwards suddenly and abruptly switched lanes to cut in front of the motorcyclist.

The car then abruptly stopped in the middle of the road, causing the motorcyclist to crash onto the rear of the car.

The impact sent the motorcyclist sprawling onto the road. Huey allegedly rushed to assist the injured motorcyclist, who was bleeding profusely from the chin.

He told Huey that he couldn’t move his leg. Fortunately, he managed to get treatment at a hospital and updated Huey to say he was in recovery.

Huey speculated that the driver of the silver car could have been reprimanded by the motorcyclist for using the bus lane which is marked with a yellow line.

Nevertheless, netizens agreed that both sides needed to observe responsible driving practices on the road to ensure everyone’s safety.

According to Bernama, the driver of the silver car has been charged with reckless driving and faces two days in prison and an RM6,000 fine.

The Magistrate’s Court also ruled Lim Ching Hong’s driver’s license to be suspended for five years.

