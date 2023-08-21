It Took Firemen 13 Hours To Put Out Fires At 6 Sungai Buloh Furniture Factories

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Video clips and images of a significant smoke billowing at a distance in Subang Buloh went viral yesterday (20 August) and worried netizens.

According to Harian Metro, it took around 13 hours to put out the fire that broke out in six furniture manufacturing factories in Kampung Baru, Sungai Buloh.

The Selangor fire and rescue department received a call at 4.48pm about the fire and arrived 12 minutes later to try to extinguish the flames.

Personnel from the Sungai Buloh, Selayang, Damansara, Rawang, Seksyen 7, Puchong, and TTDI fire stations were called to assist.

The operations were led by Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Shahrul Azlan Erahim.

The fire was brought to control around 6pm last night, but was only successfully put out at 6.05am today (21 August). Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

There was also a huge fire in the area in 1991

In 1991, the Bright Sparklers fireworks factory in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, caught fire and it caused a huge explosion.

In that incident, 26 people were killed and over a hundred people were injured. The explosion ripped the roofs of some local houses and damaged over 200 residential properties in the area.

It was believed that explosive chemicals spilt during an experiment in the factory’s canteen.

The fires rapidly spread to a pile of firecrackers nearby known as the “bazookas” and set off a chain of explosions, affecting buildings nearby the area such as Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh.

The aftermath looked like a war zone and the incident was termed “Hiroshima Sungai Buloh” when news broke.

A memorial in the design of a Chinese pavilion was erected in 1998 near the Kampung Selamat MRT station. Underneath the small memorial are three memorial stones written in Malay, Chinese, and Tamil.

