Mother And Female Friend Arrested After Neighbours Rescued Alleged Child Abuse Victim In Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, a viral video showed members of the public rushing into a house allegedly to rescue a child abuse victim from his mother and her friend.

The videos also showed the victim having open wounds and injuries on his back, to the shock and anger of the group at the scene.

Police arrested a single mother and her female friend last night (12 August) after they allegedly abused a seven-year-old boy in a house in Pasir Gudang on Friday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 27-year-old single mother and her 30-year-old friend were arrested following a report lodged by a member of the public.

The police also seized two canes from the scene. The victim, who is the son of the younger woman, has been sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for treatment.

Both women were staying in the same house and the police were verifying the status of the friend, believed to be a foreigner and working as a factory technician.

The case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. The victim’s mother is remanded from 12 August to 17 August 2023, while her friend is remanded from 12 August to 18 August 2023.

The police thanked the public for providing information which led to the victim getting rescued.

The wife of the Regent of Johor, Che Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, also thanked all parties for their swift action to rescue the boy.

Their actions prove how important it is for the local community to care for the well-being and safety of children. This is a reminder to us that child abuse is still an issue that requires serious attention from all parties. Wife of the Regent of Johor, Che Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.