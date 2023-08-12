Groundwater Extraction Via Wells Must Comply With Requirements Due To High Metal Content In Soil

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Requirements and guidelines set by the authorities regarding well-digging must be followed due to the risk of high metal content in the soul which is harmful to health, says natural, environment, and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

This warning comes after caretaker Kelantan deputy menteri besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said water supply issues in the state weren’t a big issue since villagers knew how to dig their own wells to get by.

Amar also claimed Kelantan needed “hundreds of millions of ringgit” to resolve water supply issues, but the state only received “millions of ringgit.”

He said water supply issues in some areas had been solved by sending water trucks to these areas.

Nik Nazmi found Amar’s comment irresponsible and alarming because most of the state’s population is not supplied with clean and quality water.

He added that the ministry would continue monitoring Kelantan’s water situation. He reiterated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government’s commitment to solving water woes in the state.

On 18 June, Anwar announced an allocation of RM500 million to overcome the water supply issues in Kelantan.

This is an additional allocation to the RM1 billion fund announced in May 2023 provided by the federal government for Kelantan to deal with its water problem.

