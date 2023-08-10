EC Records Over 90% Turnout During Early Voting Of Six State Elections

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The state elections are just one day away and the early voting took place 8 August (Tuesday).

The turnout for the early voting was impressive as a total of 72,554 military, police, and members of the General Operations Force and their spouses cast their ballots.

The turnout for all six states registered an average of 95.13%.

Kedah was the highest at 96.02%, followed by Kelantan (93.90%); Penang (95.01%); Negeri Sembilan (94.05%); Terengganu (95.91%); and Selangor (95.87%) according to Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, as reported by The Star.

Meanwhile, the turnout was 92% for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

“The EC extends its congratulations to all the election managers and their teams for carrying out their responsibilities exceptionally well…” Ikmalrudin said.

According to Bernama, there were 377 channels open at 260 early voting centres in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan.

Polling day for the state elections and one by-election is this Saturday.

Why is Voting Important

Voting is not only our right, but it is also our duty. In this democratic society, we have the liberty to choose the leaders that we deem fit to represent us and our beliefs.

According to a report by Sun Daily, the late Tan Sri Tan Chee Khoo, often known as “Mr Opposition,” won the Batu parliamentary seat in the 1964 general election by a margin of just two votes.

There are many such instances that have been recorded in history where one vote made a huge difference.

Therefore, do not sell your vote short. Go out and exercise your right as a responsible citizen.

