Man In Singapore Uses Instagram To Lure Children, Caught And Jailed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 33-year-old man in Singapore was sentenced to 2 years in prison for approaching two primary school girls on Instagram and striking inappropriate conversations with them. This included asking them to meet him to perform sexual acts on him.

As the two counts against him—one for contributing to the delinquency of a child or young person and the other for sexually grooming a kid under the age of 16—were read to him in court, Sulaiman Hussain entered a plea of guilty.

Three other charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

According to court reports, Sulaiman started chatting with the female profiles sometime in or before 2021. He approached his first victim, an 11-year-old girl on October 30, 2021. He added her as a friend on Instagram.

He would then start sexual conversations with her, asking inappropriate questions like what was the meaning of “kkj”, if she liked it, and whether she wanted to perform oral sex on him.

To which, the victim replied by saying it meant “penis” and that she was only 11. Sulaiman, however, said he did not care and that it was “only for experience”. He also did not reveal his real age and lied about being in his 20s.

But things escalated when Sulaiman asked to meet to perform oral sex on him. Fortunately, the meeting did not take place as the girl was released late from school.

Unrelenting, he messaged her again later in the evening to meet and then sent an explicit photo of himself. When she rejected his request for a video call with him, he called her “boring”.

Things between them soon stopped after a friend of the girl told her teacher about the messages. Sulaiman was then arrested.

The girls were reached through Instagram. – Freepik

Second girl

Things panned out in a similar way with his second victim. After adding her on Instagram, Sulaiman would start inappropriate conversations with the 10-year-old, asking her for sexual favours.

Although she initially did not oblige, she eventually sent a naked photograph of herself a month later to stop him from harassing her. That same month, Sulaiman and the victim got on a video call and masturbated over the call for about five minutes, at Sulaiman’s request.

Singapore Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao has since sought a sentence of 24 to 30 months in jail. He noted that Sulaiman was a sexual predator who exploited the sexual curiosity of his young victims, to satisfy his deviant sexual desires.

DPP Tan further claimed that Sulaiman was found with paedophilic disorder during investigations. For sexually grooming a victim under the age of 14, Sulaiman could have been jailed up to four years, fined, or both.

And anyone found guilty of aiding a child’s delinquency faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,500), a year in jail, or both.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.