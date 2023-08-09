Kelantan PAS’ Promise To Upgrade Sultan Ismail Petra Airport To International Airport Unrealistic, Says Rafizi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said Kelantan PAS’ offer to upgrade Pengkalan Chepa Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) to an international airport if Perikatan Nasional (PN) wins the state elections this Saturday is a half-baked plan.

This is because the power to upgrade the airport to an international airport lies under the jurisdiction of the federal government. It’s not something that can be promised by a party or state government.

During a Madani Tour talk in the Sementa state constituency, Rafizi explained that matters such as the opening of an airport, granting landing rights, and upgrading it to an international or regional airport can only be done by the federal government.

Previously, PAS Kelantan’s Kadok candidate, Datuk Azami Mohd Nor, was recently reported to have promised to upgrade LTSIP into an international airport so people can fly directly to their destination from Kelantan instead of flying from Kuala Lumpur.

Rafizi believed the promise was made to attract supporters in the state election, but it would be used as an excuse to blame the federal government if the promise wasn’t met.

The polling day for state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Negeri Sembilan will take place this Saturday (12 August).

