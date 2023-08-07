Physical Driving License Still Issued, Online Road Tax Payment Still In Testing Phase

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said physical driving licences are still being issued and have never been discontinued.

Vehicle drivers can apply for physical copies of their licences at any Road Transport Department (JPJ) branch nationwide if they need one.

…If they drive in a country that requires a physical licence, they can obtain it from JPJ when they renew their respective driving licences. Transport Minister Anthony Loke

Two Malaysian men fined by Thai authorities for failing to show physical driving licence. Image: TRP File.

This comes after news of two Malaysian men getting fined by the Thai authorities for failing to produce their physical driving licences during their trip to Phuket.

The men, who travelled on motorcycles, showed their digital driving licences and explained the recent changes in Malaysian driving licences but the Thai authorities did not accept it.

READ MORE: [Watch] Two Malaysian Men Fined In Thailand For Not Having Physical Driver’s License

Malaysians do not need to get an international licence to drive in Thailand as their Malaysian driving licence is sufficient.

Last February, the Transport Ministry announced that Private Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) and Malaysian Driving Licences (LMM) would be gradually moved to digital versions/copies.

Both digital licences would be accessible in the MyJPJ app.

However, Loke clarified that Malaysian citizens driving abroad will still need to abide by the local laws of the respective country.

If a particular country requires a physical licence, then we (Malaysian citizens) have to comply. That falls under their jurisdiction. We cannot ask other countries to follow our methods; the laws between countries are not the same. Transport Minister Anthony Loke

Physical road tax is still issued. Image: TRP File

What about the physical road tax?

Loke said JPJ is still issuing physical road tax although road tax stickers are no longer needed to be displayed on vehicles.

Loke said the government has not fully transitioned to digital road tax yet.

In the latest update, Loke said the online payment process for road tax renewals is still in a testing phase. The process will be implemented in stages.

READ MORE: Private Vehicles And Bikes No Longer Need To Put Road Tax On Display

READ MORE: Not Compulsory To Download Digital Road Tax, Says Anthony Loke

READ MORE: JPJ Are Still Issuing Physical Road Tax Stickers, Transition To Digital Road Tax Undecided

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.