PKR’s Lee Khai Loon Fell Unconscious In Office, Netizens Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Machang Bubok state seat, Lee Khai Loon, fell unconscious in his office today.

The admin of Lee’s Facebook page notified everyone that all programmes involving YB Khai Loon would be cancelled today.

In the Facebook post, a man believed to be a staff member could be seen checking up on Lee.

News of Lee’s condition drew well-wishers and prayers for his speedy recovery. The Facebook post garnered 3.3k reactions and more than 600 comments.

Former Penang state executive council member Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain prayed for Lee to recover soon, noting the need for lots of stamina while campaigning in hot weather.

Netizens also advised Lee to be brought to the hospital and told him to take the much-needed rest.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.