Elderly Woman Allegedly Sexually Harassed In Public By 23YO Foreigner

Last Friday (4 August), a foreign man was arrested after attempting indecent acts against an elderly woman at Bunga Tanjung Street, Ampang.

The suspect, a 23-year-old United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder and drug addict working as a sweeper, openly engaged in immoral conduct until passersby intervened upon the victim’s call for help.

The Ampang Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, confirmed the incident after receiving a report from the 71-year-old victim, who is a housewife.

The suspect, who works as a sweeper, tested positive for the drug ketamine in a urine test.

The suspect, with two prior drug-related records, tested positive for ketamine in a urine test and has been remanded for four days to aid the investigation.

The charge under investigation is Section 354 of the Penal Code for outrage of modesty, which could lead to a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine, whipping, or a combination of punishments.

