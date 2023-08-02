PN’s Bahau Candidate P.M. Kumar Is Only Tahfiz Centre Sponsor In Sabah, Says PAS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, there were issues raised regarding the profile of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Bahau election candidate P.M. Kumar.

There were allegations that some details such as Kumar’s educational background were falsified or made up.

READ MORE: Former MP Casts Doubt On Bahau Perikatan Nasional’s Candidate Profile

PAS Negeri Sembilan clarified that Kumar is just a sponsor for a Tahfiz centre in Sabah and not the chairman of an Al-Quran Tahfiz Centre.

PAS Negeri Sembilan admitted that there might be accidental mistakes made regarding Kumar’s profile and claimed he shared the profile on his TikTok without consulting the party first.

PAS Negeri Sembilan Commissioner, Rafiei Mustapha, said the profiles are usually vetted by the “war room” before they are sent to be shared and apologised if it was truly an error on their part. Rafiei said they did not mean to mislead the public.

Rafiei added that he has instructed for immediate corrections made to Kumar’s profile to prevent a misunderstanding.

I think there is only one of our candidate profiles where there was such confusion and if this is taken as the whole, then it is not fair to us. Rafiei Mustapha, PAS Negeri Sembilan Commissioner

Rafiei lamented that the small mistake had caused certain groups to tarnish the reputation of PN and other PAS candidates.

In spite of this recent correction, Kumar’s other educational background and achievements have not been commented on yet.

Kumar will face Pakatan Harapan’s incumbent candidate Teo Kok Seong from DAP in Bahau in the coming state polls on 12 August.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.